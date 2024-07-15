Hyderabad: Food safety inspection at Galleria Next Imperial Mall

During the course of inspections, the Dosa Darbar and Chaat Republic was found operating the business without a valid license in Galleria Next Imperial Mall in Punjagutta.

Hyderabad: Task force team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana conducted inspections at food businesses at the Galleria Next Imperial Mall in Punjagutta.

The Dosa Darbar and Chaat Republic was found operating the business without a valid license.

Upon enquiry, during the course of inspections, which were carried out last Friday, the restaurant displayed an expired registration certificate and several hygiene violations were also found. Along with a cockroach infestation, flooring was found broken inside the kitchen premises which could possibly be harboring pests. Dustbins were also found open without lids.

While some of the food handlers were found without hairnets and uniforms, medical fitness certificates were unavailable. However, raw food articles and semi-prepared food items stored in steel containers were covered and also labelled properly.