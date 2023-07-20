Manipur incident: Two arrested, probe is on, says CM Biren Singh

Two people have been arrested on Thursday in connection with the horrific case of two women being paraded naked in Manipur.

By ANI Published Date - 08:52 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Manipur: The Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday that two people have been arrested in connection with the horrific case of two women being paraded naked in the state. Earlier in the day, the main culprit who was wearing a green t-shirt and seen holding the woman was arrested in an operation after proper identification. His name is Huirem Herodas Meitei (32 years) of Pechi Awang Leikai.