Manjula Ghattamaneni grieves deeply for her father superstar Krishna

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:28 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

A day after the demise of her beloved father, Manjula took to social media to post an emotional message expressing her love for her dad.

Hyderabad: The Ghattamaneni family is going through a difficult time, having lost three members this year. Superstar Krishna, an inspiring personality and role model for many, died on November 15, at a private hospital in the city. He was 79 and survived by four of his five children: actor-son Mahesh Babu and three daughters Priyadarshini, actor-producer Manjula and Padmavathi.

Sharing a picture of superstar, she wrote, “Dearest Nana, You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need.”

“You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever,” she continued.

The film producer also stated that her father is her biggest supporter and has always been there to guide her in whatever she does. “You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn’t know we needed it,” she wrote.

Manjula concluded her post saying, “I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don’t think I can ever come to terms with your loss.Love you forever Nana(sic).”