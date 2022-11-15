Legendary superstar Krishna to be cremated with full State honours

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran actor Krishna. “Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment,” Modi tweeted.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who visited the residence of the late actor at Nanakramguda, paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Krishna. He extended his condolences to the family members of Krishna. The Chief Minister also ordered for conducting the last rites of Krishna, to be held on Wednesday, with full State honours.

He instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make necessary arrangements in this regard. Speaking to the media later, Chandrashekhar Rao remembered the services rendered by Krishna to the Telugu film industry for over five decades as an actor, producer, director and head of a production company. He said that the demise of Krishna was a huge loss for the Telugu film industry and the people of both Telugu States.

He said apart from various family drama films, Krishna was popular as an actor of message-oriented social and patriotic films like Alluri Sitarama Raju that created social consciousness among the people. He recalled that the working class of yester years considered Krishna as their favourite hero and owned him as their superstar. He also said Krishna was credited with establishing his own production company and introducing new trends and technologies in Telugu film production.

Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Vemula Prashant Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and others visited the late actor’s residence and paid tributes. They recalled the services rendered by Krishna to the Telugu film industry and expressed their condolences to the family members.