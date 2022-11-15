Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Home | Hyderabad | Telugu Film Industry To Remain Closed On Nov 16 To Pay Respects To Superstar Krishna

Telugu film industry to remain closed on Nov 16 to pay respects to Superstar Krishna

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 06:09 PM, Tue - 15 November 22
Telugu film industry to remain closed on Nov 16 to pay respects to Superstar Krishna

Veteran Telugu actor and Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli. Popularly known as ‘Superstar’ Krishna, the 79-year-old actor was on ventilator support at the hospital after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Monday.

As a mark of respect to the legendary ‘Natasekhara’, the Telugu film industry will remain shut on Wednesday. The Telugu Film Producers Council announced the decision with a press release.

AMB cinemas, a multiplex theatre owned by Mahesh Babu, had earlier today tweeted that it would be closed for the day, in honour of the veteran actor.

As per the instructions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the late actor will be cremated with State honours. The funeral will be held at Mahaprasthanam at Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

Krishna was one of the celebrated superstars in the history of Indian cinema. In a film career that spanned for nearly five decades, Krishna has appeared in over 350 films in a variety of roles. In 2009, he was awarded Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. He was also elected as a Member of Parliament from Congress in 1989 and in 1997, and received Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award-South.

 

Related News

Latest News