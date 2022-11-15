Telugu film industry to remain closed on Nov 16 to pay respects to Superstar Krishna

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:09 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Veteran Telugu actor and Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli. Popularly known as ‘Superstar’ Krishna, the 79-year-old actor was on ventilator support at the hospital after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Monday.

As a mark of respect to the legendary ‘Natasekhara’, the Telugu film industry will remain shut on Wednesday. The Telugu Film Producers Council announced the decision with a press release.

AMB cinemas, a multiplex theatre owned by Mahesh Babu, had earlier today tweeted that it would be closed for the day, in honour of the veteran actor.

We are extremely disheartened on hearing the news of passing away of Superstar Krishna Garu. In the honour of the legend, AMB mourns his loss by shutting down all the operations of AMB cinemas today. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/wDKbW34ktg — AMB Cinemas (@amb_cinemas) November 15, 2022

As per the instructions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the late actor will be cremated with State honours. The funeral will be held at Mahaprasthanam at Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

Krishna was one of the celebrated superstars in the history of Indian cinema. In a film career that spanned for nearly five decades, Krishna has appeared in over 350 films in a variety of roles. In 2009, he was awarded Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. He was also elected as a Member of Parliament from Congress in 1989 and in 1997, and received Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award-South.