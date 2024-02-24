Ladia opens India’s largest lab-grown diamond store in Jubilee Hills

At Ladia, diamonds and solitaires made with gold jewellery come with a wide choice to choose from: necklaces, bangles, pendants, bracelets, earrings, jhumkas, rings and exclusive lab-grown polkis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 10:01 PM

Hyderabad: Ladia, India’s largest lab-grown diamond store, was launched at Road No.36, Jubilee Hills, by Shilpa Reddy and Manjula Ghattamaneni on Saturday.

Speaking to the media persons on the occasion, Akhil Vemuluri, Director, Ladia, said, “India has made significant strides in the lab-grown diamond sector. We at Ladia are committed to take the narrative forward by offering innovative ideas in this sphere.”

Lab-grown diamonds are made at laboratories where incredibly skilled scientists and engineers deploy cutting-edge technology to bring you a diamond that’s as good as a natural diamond, a press release said.

At Ladia, diamonds and solitaires made with gold jewellery come with a wide choice to choose from: necklaces, bangles, pendants, bracelets, earrings, jhumkas, rings and exclusive lab-grown polkis.

Also, they are priced at 60 per cent to 90 per cent less than natural diamonds at per carat diamond rate Rs.24,999 (EF-VVS) and 1 carat solitaire rate Rs.69,999 (EF-VVS) and one can exchange them at any point of time with 100 per cent on gold rate (market gold value) and 100 per cent diamond rate (market diamond value), the press release added.