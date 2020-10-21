Mannara Chopra inaugurates Cellbay store at Beeramguda

By | Published: 4:22 pm

Bollywood actor Mannara Chopra inaugurated 55th Cellbay, multi-brand mobile retail showroom in Beeramguda. On this occasion, actor Mannara said that mobile phone use has become a part of everyday life, which is keeping it close to distant human relationships. This is her first visit to Hyderabad after Covid-19 lockdown.

On this auspicious occasion, Cellbay MD, Soma Nagaraju expressed his happiness over the launch of the 55th store. He said that Cellbay always offers best prices than online platforms, best experience and best post-sales service to their customers. Nagaraju also said, “On purchase of smartphones, customers can get laptop bag or Bluetooth, or cash-back offers, and EMI facility on any purchase above Rs 3,000. Customers can also scratch and win gifts on mobile purchases.”

He explained that Cellbay sells Smart TVs of various brands such as Mi, One Plus, ITEL, TCL, smart water purifiers, along with smartphones of all brands. He added that Cellbay is planning to open 100 stores by the financial year-end.

