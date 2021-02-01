MANUU’s campaign to end gender-based violence

Prof SM Rahmatullah expressed concern at the increasing cases of gender-based violence and how each one should adopt good practices and create an atmosphere of justice

Hyderabad: The Centre for Women Studies (CWS), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), in collaboration with the Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP), Hyderabad, organised a 16-day campaign on eliminating gender-based violence with a series of webinars on ‘Gender Inequality: the yawning gap between law and the justice delivery system’.

Prof SM Rahmatullah, MANUU Vice-Chancellor I/c, in the valedictory session of the webinar observed the need to create awareness about these issues in society.

He expressed concern at the increasing cases of gender-based violence and how each one should adopt good practices and create an atmosphere of justice. A book titled ‘Gender and Inclusion’ edited by Prof Shahida and Prof Amir Ullah Khan and published under the aegis of CDPP was released by Prof Rahmatullah on this occasion.

Prof Shahida, Director, Centre for Women’s Studies said there was no dearth of Constitutional and legal provisions in India for women but unfortunately they do not percolate down to reality.

