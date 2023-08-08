| Manuu Admissions Last Date For Submission Of Online Application Is August 25

MANUU admissions: Last date for submission of online application is August 25

Maulana Azad National Urdu University is offering online admissions into various distance mode undergraduate, post graduate, diploma and certificate programmes

Published Date - 07:08 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering online admissions into various distance mode undergraduate, post graduate, diploma and certificate programmes. The last date for submission of online application form is August 25 and admission fee can be paid till August 31.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available at manuu.edu.in/dde and for details, student can contact support unit helplines 040-23008463 or 040-23120600 (extension 2207 & 2208) or visit the website.

Candidates can also contact any of the MANUU regional centres/sub-regional centres located at New Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Darbhanga, Bhopal, Srinagar, Ranchi, Amravati, Hyderabad, Jammu, Nuh, Varanasi and Lucknow.

