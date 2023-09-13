MANUU faculty present papers at Oxford conference

Hyderabad: Three faculty members of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University presented papers in the United Kingdom Forum for International Education and Training (UKFIET) 2023 conference hosted at the University of Oxford in the UK.

The event is being held on the topic ‘Education for Social and Environmental Justice: Diversity, Sustainability, Responsibility’ from September 12 to 14.

Dr. Mohammed Yousuf Khan, Principal, Polytechnic, Hyderabad, Prof. Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, Centre Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers and Syed Mujahid Pasha, Assistant Professor, Polytechnic, presented their papers dealing with teachers training and issues related to students dropout.

MANUU Vice Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan congratulated the faculty members for showcasing their expertise and research on an international platform.

