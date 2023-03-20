MANUU offers online admission to undergraduate courses via CUET

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 AM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering online admission into various undergraduate regular-mode courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023.

The last date for online submission of applications has been extended to March 30. The university is also launching four-year UG Hons/Research programmes in BA, BCom and BSc in multidisciplinary mode and with multiple entry and exit options as per NEP-2020 from the 2023-24 academic year, MANUU said in a press release.

The medium of instruction for all courses is Urdu. The UG courses include BA, BA (JMC), BCom, BSc (MPC, MPCS, ZBC) and BVoc (Medical Imaging Technology & Medical Laboratory Technology).

The online application is available on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. The prospectus can be accessed on the university’s website: www.manuu.edu.in.