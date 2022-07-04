MANUU to conduct entrance tests for regular courses from July 5

Published Date - 07:43 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is conducting entrance tests for admission into its various regular courses from July 5 to 7 in two sessions – 10 am to 12 noon and 2 to 4 pm. The entrance tests are being held for the programmes- PhD, MBA, MCA, MTech (Computer Science), MEd, BEd, DElEd and Polytechnic diplomas in 20 centres across the country.

Meanwhile, online admissions into merit-based regular PG courses are open till August 30. For further details about merit-based courses visit the website manuu.edu.in.