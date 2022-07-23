Many mandals in erstwhile Khammam witness heavy rainfall

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Khammam: Several mandals in erstwhile Khammam district received moderate to very heavy rainfall during the past 24hours and many low lying villages were inundated throwing life out of gear.

In Khammam district highest rainfall of 12cm was recorded in Kusumanchi mandal, Nelakondapally and Mudigonda mandals received 10.4 and 10.1 cm rainfall respectively while Khammam Urban and Bonakal mandals received 9.9cm and 9.1 cm rainfall.

In Kothagudem, Manugur mandal received 11cm rainfall, Pinapaka and Cherla mandals received 97.8cm and 95.4cm rainfall, Kothagudem and Mulakapalle received 8.4cm and 8.6cm rainfall respectively while in Yellandu mandal a rainfall of 5.5cm was recorded.

After receding below the first warning level on Friday 10pm the water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district has been rising and crossed the first warning level on Saturday. At 4pm the water level in the river was 45.90 feet.

With the rising water level in the river Kothagudem District Collector Anudeep Durishetty told the government machinery to be alert. All types of leaves stands cancelled in view of the flood situation in the district and all government officials should be available at their working station, he said.

The coal production in all the opencast mines of SCCL in Yellandu, Kothagudem, Manugur and Sathupalli areas was affected as water the rainwater inundated the quarries and the hauling tracks in the mines turned slippery.