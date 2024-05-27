| Mao Trapped By Acb While Accepting Bribe In Asifabad

Adilabad ACB DSP VV Ramana Murthy said Vamshi Krishna initially demanded Rs 50,000 to renew the trader's license, but settled for Rs 38,000.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 05:42 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A Mandal Agricultural Officer (MAO) Vamshi Krishna was arrested by sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after he took a bribe of Rs 38,000 from a trader of fertilizer outlet in Dahegaon mandal centre on Monday.

Shyam Rao approached the ACB who in turn laid a trap and nabbed him when he was collecting the bribe.