Maoist gunned down in Andhra-Odisha border

a member of Maoist area committee and military plot in-charge Kishore died in the firing and a rifle was rcovered from the spot, while another Maoist had surrendered, informed police

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Visakhapatnam: A Maoist was killed in the exchange of fire between Maoists and police on the Andhra-Odisha Border area on Saturday.

The battle lasted nearly 45 minutes at Totagura forest region on the border cut-off area. Malkangiri police of Odisha said that a member of Maoist area committee and military plot in-charge Kishore died in the firing and a rifle was recovered from the spot, while another Maoist had surrendered.

Police are continuing combing operations in the area.

