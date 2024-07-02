Maoist militia member surrenders to Kothagudem police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 10:23 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A CPI (Maoist) Party militia member, Madivi Joga of Jettipadu in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh surrendered before Cherla police on Tuesday.

Bhadrachalam ASP, Paritosh Pankaj informed the media that the militia member joined the Maoists two years ago at the behest of Puttapadu militia commander Madakam Deva. He surrendered to police voluntarily as he vexed with the Maoists’ ideology and violence acts.

The ASP said that many key Maoist leaders and dalam members were surrendering to police as they were attracted to ‘Operation Cheyutha’ of the police department. Maoists have lost public support and they should quit the party to join mainstream life, he added.