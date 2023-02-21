Police will stand by adivasis in agency villages: Kothagudem SP

Police have installed five solar street lights at the village under Edulla Bayyaram police station limits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

SP Dr Vineeth G distributed mosquito nets to adivasis at Pittatogu of Pinapaka mandal in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G has inaugurated solar street lights installed at remote Guthikoya village, Pittatogu of Pinapaka mandal in the district on Tuesday.

Police have installed five solar street lights at the village under Edulla Bayyaram police station limits. 22 solar street lights have also been installed at Tirlapuram, Neeladripet, Nemaligudem and Padigapuram villages.

The SP distributed mosquito nets to 22 families of Pittatogu village. He presented volley ball kits to local youths and played a game with them. He said the police department would always be ready to support the adivasis, work for their welfare and development.

Dr. Vineeth informed that solar street lamps would be installed in Guthikoya villages which were facing electricity problems. The SP said that the police were working with concerned officials to provide minimum facilities in the remote villages.

The SP asked the villagers to inform the police if unknown persons enters their villages. Maoists have become creating hurdles in agency villages’ development and were using the innocent Guthikoyas for their selfish needs.

He congratulated Manugur DSP Raghavendra Rao, Edulla Bayyaram CI Rajagopal, SI Nagul Meera and staff who were working hard to provide basic facilities to adivasis. Additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar and others were present.