Maoist surrenders to Chhattisgarh police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:59 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Kothagudem: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) party Jharkhand Regional Committee member Lalu Modiam alias Sameer surrendered before the police in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

He surrendered to police in the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dantewada range, Kamlochan Kashyap, Bijapur district Collector Rajendra Katara, Superintendent of Police Anjaneya Varshney and others. He hails from Peddakorma under Nayapara police station limits in Bijapur district.

Lalu joined the Maoists in 2009 as PLGA member in Gangalur Area Committee and carries a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head. He was involved in 12 offences. He quit the Maoist party as he was said to be fed up with the hollow Maoist ideology, because of discrimination shown against him by naxals in Jharkhand as he held a high position in the party and his love affair with a naxal cadre Anupriya in JRC area.

In another incident in Bijapur district, four Maoists including a woman were arrested by the local police. Out of the four, two were hiding in Telangana. A combing party detained the two Maoists while they were planting landmines in Chinagelleru forest area under Terram police station limits.

Madvi Deva and Kaka Lachulu of Dharmavaram in Palmed area changed their identities and were living in Lankapalli and Vaddipeta villages respectively in Kothagudem district. Based on a tip-off Police arrested them. They were booked in many cases by Pamed police and were absconding for several years, police said.