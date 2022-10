Maoists kill villager branding him informer in Kothapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:56 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Kothagudem: One person was killed, allegedly by Maoists branding him as a police informer near Kothapalli village in Usur block of Bijapur district, a border region of Telangana-Chhattisgarh States.

The man, Jadi Basant, a youngster from Kothapalli village, was allegedly taken away by Maoists on Monday, killed in a public court and later found dead by the locals on Tuesday.