Maoists misleading youth in Agency areas: Mulugu ASP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Mulugu: Alleging that the outlawed CPI Maoists are luring innocent people into their party, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sudhir Ramnath Kekan has urged people to cooperate with the police to check the spread of Maoist activities in the district. He has also urged people to provide information about the movement of the Maoists leaders and cadre.

On Wednesday, the ASP released the posters containing the pictures of the Maoists who have been allegedly moving in the Mulugu district. On the occasion, he said that the Maoist leaders, who have been carrying out many violent activities under the guise of a possible new democratic revolution for decades, had become a hindrance to the development of the poor tribal and tribal areas.

“Telangana police is taking various measures and using new development tools like CCTV cameras, for better monitoring and prevention of crime with the help of society. Intending to reach more people in the Agency area and tribal areas, the police are working to find out their problems and solve them through programmes like community policing. Maoists are distorting these programmes and making allegations to create unrest among the people,” he said.

People can call at phone numbers of police given below to inform them about the movement of Maoists. SP Mulugu 7901100333, OSD Mulugu 9440795202 and ASP Mulugu 9440795243. Pasra CI Shankar, Mulugu CI Sridhar, SIs Ch Karunakar, Ch Venkateshwar Rao, Omkar Yadav, Tajoddin and staff participated in this programme.