Students participate in paddy plantation in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 08:52 PM

Students participating in paddy plantation in Kothapalli on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Students of Nature School, Kothapalli, visited the agriculture field of the best farmer awardee Chitkuri Srinivas in Kothapalli on Saturday.

As part of the field visit, students visited agricultural fields wherein the crops are being cultivated by following organic farming methods. Students also took part in paddy plantation activity. Srinivas explained to the students about the cultivation of crops by following organic farming methods without using fertilizer and pesticides as well as the benefits of organic farming.

The school management thanked Srinivas for educating the students on farming. Teachers, students and other staff participated in the programme.