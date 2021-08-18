Warangal: CPI demands immediate withdrawal of LPG price hike

Warangal: Strongly condemning the Rs 25 hike in price of LPG domestic cylinder, Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that the Central immediately withdraw the hike for the benefit of the common people.

“The Modi government has been burning a hole in people’s pocket every day. Already, the price rise is the steepest in the country. Unemployment is highest in the last five decades. People have suffered a lot due to COVID-19 in the first and second waves. In 2021, the LPG price hike was up by 45 per cent,” said CPI State Secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao, in a statement here on Wednesday.

The 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 887 today in Hyderabad, he added.

