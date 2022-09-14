‘BR Ambedkar’s 125 feet statue will be ready for inauguration by December’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:23 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: The proposed 125 feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar being installed at NTR Gardens in Hyderabad, will be ready for inauguration by December this year. SC Development Minister Koppula Eeshwar said the the prestigious project will be a tribute from people of Telangana to Ambedkar who is the architect of the Constitution of India, which led to the creation of Telangana State.

Along with Telangana legislators, the Minister inspected the construction site here on Wednesday. He asked the officials to expedite the works without compromising on the quality.

Speaking on the occasion, Eeshwar demanded the Centre to name the new Parliament building after BR Ambedkar. He criticised the BJP for having its members especially M Raghunandan Rao skip the voting when the State Assembly passed a resolution requesting the Centre in this regard. “BJP State president Bandi Sanjay must explain their intention behind this move and clarify on their stand on naming the new Parliament building after Ambedkar,” he said.

He demanded that all the BJP-ruled States should pass resolutions supporting the proposal to prove their commitment to uphold Ambedkar’s legacy and care for the SC community.

Government Whip Balka Suman said the BJP leaders including the union Ministers had only garlanded the statues of Ambedkar in Telangana, but made no contribution for development and welfare of the Dalits. Instead, they were resorting to mudslinging against the TRS government for implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said.

He alleged that the union Ministers were only posing for photographs of eating food at the houses of the Dalits, where the food was brought by them, but not cooked by the Dalits.

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali and Satyavathi Rathod along with Government Whip Guvvala Balaraju, MLAs T Rajaiah, Ch Lingaiah, Gyadari Kishore and others also spoke.