Marathon meditation for 72 hours successfully taken up in Mancherial

Mancherial: Meena Gnaneshwar, a senior meditator belonging to Zaheerabad town in Sangareddy district and a member of Pyramid Spiritual Society Movement (PSSM) successfully completed his marathon meditation aimed at spreading awareness over meditation at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal on Saturday. He concluded 72-hour-long meditation in presence of spiritual leader Dr Gurrala Krishna Reddy of Mancherial.

Gummi Pradeepa Ramesh Reddy belonging to the PSSM Mancherial chapter said that Ganeshwar embarked on silence meditation on Wednesday 6 pm and ended it on Saturday at 6 pm. She stated that he had taken up it to create awareness over meditation among the civilians. She said that one could achieve several benefits through meditation including mental peace, ability to stay calm during tough situations and to live in the present.

Over 100 meditators of Mancherial town and neighboring towns took turns to participate in the marathon meditation programme and thanked organisers for hosting the programme.

