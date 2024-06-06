Marijuana worth nearly Rs 7 lakh seized at Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Secunderabad division seized about 27 kg of marijuana worth Rs 6.75 lakh stacked in two bags and abandoned on the platform at Secunderabad railway station on Thursday.

The GRP and RPF teams while conducting routine checks of passengers and luggage on the platforms and trains in the railway station, found a trolley bag and back pack bag abandoned on Platform No.1.

“When the nearby passengers stall owners and hawkers were enquired, they were clueless of its owner. As such, it was opened and we found 17 packets of marijuana stacks in them,” said a railway official. A case was booked and efforts are on to nab the drug peddler.