Drug laced chocolates seized in Hyderabad

The arrested person Biyas Gupta (46) from Uttar Pradesh and currently staying at Hafeezpet, procured the chocolates from a source in Uttar Pradesh and managed to smuggle them to Hyderabad and sold it to consumers here, mostly children and students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Excise Department officials along with local police caught a man with 1.6 kgs of chocolates that were laced with marijuana at Serilingampally on Monday.

Following a tip-off, the police arrested him and seized the chocolates.