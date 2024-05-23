RPF Secunderabad team conducts awareness campaign against stone pelting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 09:19 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad team on Thursday conducted an awareness campaign against stone pelting on trains and trespassing railway premises at Begumpet railway station.

As part of the campaign, RPF sought to create awareness on the critical issues of stone pelting and trespassing to passengers at the railway station and residents of colonies and slum in the surroundings.

RPF officials emphasised the consequences of stone pelting and trespassing on railway premises. They explained how stone pelting can lead to dangerous injuries to passengers, damage to railway property, and potential legal consequences for offenders. The harmful effects and legal repercussions, including the punishments prescribed by law for such actions, were clearly outlined to the attendees.

To ensure the message reached a broader audience, pamphlets detailing the dangers and legal penalties of stone pelting and trespassing were distributed.