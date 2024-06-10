Secunderabad Division RPF seizes drugs worth Rs 2.7 crore so far in 2024

During the same period, RPF officials arrested 36 persons on charges of smuggling drugs, registering nearly 770 per cent in seizure quantity compared to the corresponding month of previous year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 06:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad Division has achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to combat transportation of narcotics through Indian Railway. This year until now, under ‘Operation Narcos’, as many as 1,084 kgs of narcotic substances worth Rs 2.7 crore were seized in 37 incidents by the RPF personnel.

Under operation ‘Operation Narcos’, the RPF has intensified its surveillance and inspections on trains and identified hotspots nationwide, in collaboration with the other law enforcement agencies (LEAs). These efforts aim to dismantle the networks of drug peddlers utilising the railways for their illicit trade.

In the year 2023, RPF Secunderabad Division had recovered narcotic substances worth Rs 22.2 crore.

Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Secunderabad, commended the diligent efforts of the RPF team, stating, “Narcotics not only destroys the health of our youth; but undermines the economy and the well-being of the nation.

Drug addiction has far-reaching implications, affecting both the physical and mental health of individuals, she added.

The RPF urged railway passengers to report any suspicious activity to the Railway Helpline at 139 for prompt action.