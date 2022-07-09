Marredpally Inspector placed suspended over kidnap and rape charges

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:56 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand placed under suspension Marredpally Inspector K Nageshwar Rao against whom a rape and murder case was booked at Vanasthalipuram on Saturday.

“In view of the rape and arms act registered against the SHO Marredpally K Nageshwar Rao in Vanasthalipuram police station and the report received from CP Rachakonda, he is suspended from service pending detailed enquiry and investigation,” a statement issued by the Hyderabad City Police read.

The Commissioner, in view of the Bakrid and Bonalu festival bandobusts, also posted Karkhana Inspector C Nethaji as SHO Marredpally and directed him to take charge immediately.

