Woman alleges kidnap and rape by Marredpally Inspector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:56 AM, Sat - 9 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A complaint was lodged against Marredpally inspector K.Nageshwara Rao by a woman alleging kidnap and rape at Vanasthalipuram.

Sources said the woman alleged that the inspector confined her, threatened and sexually violated her on June 7 in a lodge. He also attacked and threatened her husband with a firearm when the latter came to her rescue.

The Vanasthalipuram police are verifying facts.

