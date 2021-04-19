Marri thanks CM, KTR for alloting funds to nala remodelling

Reddy said the State government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore for for remodelling the Secunderabad Picket nala during the last floods, with the amount now being increased to Rs 10 crore

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao for sanctioning Rs 10 crore for remodelling the Secunderabad Picket nala.

Reddy said the State government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore for the nala during the last floods in the city, with the amount now being increased to Rs 10 crore. The money was sanctioned for works to remodel this nala located near the Karachi Bakery on SP Road to withstand floods, he said.

“Once the remodelling is completed, water will not flow onto the roads and the public will not affected by floods in the future. On behalf of residents in Secunderabad Cantonment, I thank the Chief Minister for his support,” Reddy added.

