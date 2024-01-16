Hyderabad-based Marut Drones partners with Japanese firm SkyDrive to launch ‘Flying Taxis’

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 16 January 2024, 04:50 PM

Hyderabad: As traffic congestion continues to pose challenges in the metro cities, the concept of flying or air taxis is slowly taking shape in the country. Leading the initiative is the Hyderabad-based Marut Drones, one of leading drone technology manufacturers, which has forged a partnership with the Japanese company SkyDrive, to transform the Indian air commuting with flying taxis.

Both companies, in a couple of years, will be launching flying taxis that will be first of its kind in the country. The services will be operated using the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, commonly referred to as air taxis or flying taxis. These battery-powered vehicles combine the hovering capabilities of a helicopter with the efficiency of fixed-wing aircraft.

A formal agreement has been signed by Marut Drones and SkyDrive on Tuesday to explore avenues for business development and exploration of opportunities in the emerging field of eVTOL aircraft. The SkyDrive succeeded in the first crewed eVTOL flight test in Japan in 2019 and its eVTOL ‘SkyDrive’ is in the process of acquiring its Japan Civil Aviation Bureau certification.

“The aircraft will be a three seater. Just like in the airport how the boarding is done, the same process will be here. We are intending to start operations in 2025,” Marut Drones founder and CEO, Prem Kumar Vislawath told ‘Telangana Today’.

Both the companies are intending to offer services to world heritage sites, pilgrimage destinations, easily accessible areas from international airports or city centers, and popular wedding venues.

The Marut Drones, as part of the partnership, will be identifying and establishing connections with potential customers and networks for SkyDrive. It includes engaging with governmental bodies, securing airfields, and collaborating with essential infrastructure providers. The scope extends to obtaining exemptions and certifications for demonstration flights and commercial operations.

The scope for the Hyderabad-based company also extends to obtaining necessary exemptions and certifications, securing government support, promoting localization through pilot and mechanic training, and identifying crucial partners.

Marut Drones, having already developed an in-house Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) for drones, is poised to expand into eVTOL operations.