Mason dies by suicide due to family disputes in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 06:38 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A mason died by suicide following family disputes at Sandeepnagar in Asifabad on Sunday night.

Asifabad Sub-Inspector Ramesh said that Srinivas (45) was found hanging after picking up an argument with his wife. Srinivas resorted to the drastic step by locking his door and sending his wife away following the argument. His wife managed to break open the door with the help of neighbours and found him hanging.

Based on a complaint received from the wife of Srinivas, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.