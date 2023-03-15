Mass celebrations at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on March 17

Hyderabad: March 17 is going to mark mass celebrations at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. This is because the makers of Das Ka Dhamki, Vishwak Sen’s upcoming film, are going to conduct the pre-release event of their film there. So, Mass Ka Das, Vishwak Sen, is going to set the stage on fire with his massive and energetic presence at the event. In addition to this, Man of Masses, the global star, Jr NTR, is going to grace this event to make it much more special for the Telugu audience.

We all know that Vishwak Sen is a huge fan of Jr NTR. The young actor has earlier stated at the trailer launch of his film Das Ka Dhamki that the young tiger NTR is going to grace his pre-release event. But the makers haven’t announced the venue of the event. Today, Vishwak Sen made it official that the pre-release event of Das Ka Dhmaki will take place at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on March 17. The event will start at 6 PM.

The presence of Jr NTR and Vishwak Sen together at the event is going to be a massive experience for the audiences. One is man of masses, and the other is mass ka das. What else is required to fill the event with energy? Mark the date and share the location with your friends and family. March 17 is going to be special at Shilpakala Vedika with the arrival of “Mass Amma Mogudu,” Jr NTR.