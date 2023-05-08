‘Mass venuma, mass irukku’: Director Venkat Prabhu imitates Dil Raju to promote Custody

Director Venkat Prabhu imitates Dil Raju by saying "Chay style venuma, style vundi. Action venuma, action vundi. Mass venuma, mass vundi." to promote Custody.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: ‘Fight venuma, fight irukku. Dance venuma, dance irukku.’ These lines from Dil Raju at the Varisu pre-release event can never be forgotten. Dil Raju has created meme-like stuff on stage, and since then it has gone mad on social media. Many filmmakers and actors imitated Dil Raju several times (particularly from Tamil and Telugu cinema) to deliver their speeches. Custody movie director Venkat Prabhu repeated such a feat yesterday at the event.

Custody pre-release event was successfully held in Hyderabad yesterday. Venkat Prabhu wanted to deliver his speech in Telugu, but he did not have much flow with the words. So he chose Dil Raju’s way to speak about his film at the event. Talking to Chaitanya’s fans, Venkat Prabhu said, “Chay style venuma, style vundi. Action venuma, action vundi. Mass venuma, mass vundi.” The entire auditorium erupted with laughter at this approach from Venkat Prabhu. Even Naga Chaitanya couldn’t stop himself from laughing non-stop at Venkat Prabhu’s speech.

Custody is going to be released on May 12 in theatres worldwide in both Telugu and Tamil. Srinivasaa Chitturi produced the film under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Krithi Shetty is the female lead.

Custody trailer that was released a couple of days ago is truly impressive. The film looks completely story-driven. Arvind Swami seems to have a major role in the film. Akkineni fans’ expectations are huge for Naga Chaitanya’s action thriller after the actor’s brother Akhil disappointed the fans with Agent last week.

– Kiran