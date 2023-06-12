Massive response to ‘Intiti Ramayanam’ pleases filmmakers

During the success event held recently, the makers along with cast and crew spoke about the audience’s response post release.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:24 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: ‘Intiti Ramayanam’, a family drama blending comedy and mystery, is the latest Telugu film released in theatres last weekend. Starring senior actor VK Naresh, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Navya Swamy in the lead roles, the film, presented by Sithara Entertainments, is set in the rural backdrop of Jammikunta town in interior Telangana and is enjoying a good response in the theatres.

During the success event held recently, the makers along with cast and crew spoke about the audience’s response post release.

Director Suresh Naredla said, “‘Intinti Ramayanam’ is finally out in theatres and we’re very happy to know the positive response from audiences. Viewers are enjoying the comedy and emotional sequences throughout the film. When we visited the Sandhya theatre in the city, the audience’s response was massive and overwhelming.”

Anji Mama, who played a crucial role in the film, stated, “I thank my producers who brought a rural story to public. I also thank producer Naga Vamsi garu, director Suresh Naredla garu, my co-actors and technicians who worked relentlessly for the film. It’s a film that a family can enjoy thoroughly in theatres, and also go back home laughing while recalling the incidents.”

Character artiste Kavitha said, “I thank our director Suresh garu for giving me the opportunity in the film. We were thrilled to know the pulse of the audience when we visited the theatres. ‘Intinti Ramayanam’ was a laugh riot. People enjoyed the film from the word go. I request audiences to support our film.”

Navya Swamy congratulated the entire team for the success of ‘Intinti Ramayanam’. “When we watched the final copy, we felt that we might get a good response for this particular scene or that comedy episode. But contrary to our expectations, the reaction of the audiences was quite tremendous. We all are very happy when we witnessed the people breaking into laughter in the halls. It was more than what we had expected,” Navya said.

Producer Venkat Uppaturi, who made his theatrical debut with ‘Intinti Ramayanam’, said he first partnered with aha to make the film. Later, after getting convinced with the final product, he wanted to go for theatrical release. “So it eventually clicked and the response was good. I wish we hear a lot more positive response as the days pass,” he added.

Producer Gopichand Innamuri said, “Irrespective of genres, whether it is a commercial film or a comedy-drama, audiences would own it if they relate to the story. ‘Intinti Ramanayam’ is one such story which has all elements packed in one bag.”

Surabhi Prabhavathi, Gangavva, Anji Mama, Anji, Chevella Ravi (Bithiri Satti), Jeevan and Stephen Madhu play key roles in the film.