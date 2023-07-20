Matam Bikshapathi takes over TSTPC chairman

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:42 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: BRS leader Matam Bikshapathi, who was appointed as Chairman of the Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation Ltd, assumed office on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC and BRS leader, K Kavitha wished that Bikshapathi would be able to make his mark as the Corporation chief and make his way to higher echelons in public life. His elevation owed to recognition given by the party to his hard work and committed services, she stressed.

She also hoped that the Trade Promotion Corporation, which had an annual income of over Rs 30 crore before the pandemic, could grow five-fold in a short span of time, by making profits to the tune of Rs 150 crore. She hoped that it would emerge as a Rs 1500 crore corporation very soon.

The corporation has been serving the industry with due focus on promoting trade, commerce and industry and introduced various initiatives such as trade fairs, business networking events, training programmes, export awareness programmes and trade promotional activities.

The corporation Managing Director, Vishnuvardhan Reddy was present.