Matanand Foundation launches #GlaucomaMuktBharat awareness week

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: City-based Matanand Foundation in collaboration with ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, has launched Glaucoma awareness week titled ‘#GlaucomaMuktBharat’ at State-run S D Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam between March 10 and 16.

A series of initiatives including public awareness campaigns, rallies, seminars, essay writing competition, slogans and poster competition, patient education programs and Glaucoma screening program for all will be held between 9 am to 2 pm till March 16, Dr. V Rajalingam, Superintendent, and Dr. P Venkata Ratnam, Professor, Department of Glaucoma, S D Eye Hospital said.

Speaking on the occasion, Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, said “Our aim with the campaign is to empower individuals with knowledge about glaucoma and encourage proactive eye care practices”.

Dr L Prathima, Assistant Professor, Department of Glaucoma, S D Eye Hospital, said that the comprehensive eye evaluations, including specific tests for glaucoma detection, should be conducted during routine screenings.

Raising awareness among the general public and healthcare professionals through seminars, rallies, and various media platforms is essential to combat this silent yet sight-threatening condition, she added.