Committees formed to probe sanitation and advertisement departments of GHMC

The committee will be meeting every Thursday after the conclusion of the Parliamentary elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 09:03 PM

Hyderabad: The Standing Committee of GHMC on Wednesday approved the proposal to constitute two separate panels to investigate the inconsistencies in advertisement and sanitation departments. Corporators from Congress, BRS, BJP, and AIMIM will be a part of these panels headed by the Mayor.

The first meeting of the recently formed Standing Committee has also passed 13 other proposals, including multiple corporate social responsibility MoUs with United Way of Hyderabad, and other organisations. A proposal to implement geographic information system (GIS)-based mapping of properties and utilities in GHMC and Rs. 3.97 crore to shift utilities from Ali Cafe X Roads as a part of a high-level bridge over the construction river Musi in Moosarambagh were also approved.

The committee will be meeting every Thursday after the conclusion of the Parliamentary elections.