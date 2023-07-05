MAUD plans big for Telangana urban areas over next one year

From infrastructure, public transport and water supply projects in Hyderabad, the plan also entails what will be done in the 141 other urban local bodies across the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, who released the MA&UD department’s 10-year report here on Wednesday, also announced an action plan for multiple initiatives in the State’s urban areas. From infrastructure, public transport and water supply projects in Hyderabad, the plan also entails what will be done in the 141 other urban local bodies across the State.

Accordingly, as part of Phase II of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), 13 works costing Rs.3,515.33 crore are under progress. These projects include nine flyovers, two grade separators and two Road over Bridges. Further, about 50 missing link roads for a length of 121 km at an estimated project cost of Rs.1,500 crore will be taken up by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) in the ULBs around Hyderabad within the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration, he said.

Hyderabad Metro to target 15 lakh passengers per day

Work will continue for the Hyderabad Metro’s Airport Express Line. One of the primary criteria for judging leading global cities is the share of public transit in the overall transport. MA&UD is actively working on an action plan to improve last mile connectivity and enhance public transit use from 33 percent to 75 percent in Hyderabad in the next five years, the Minister said, adding that the Hyderabad Metro, which had set a record transporting 5 lakh passengers on a single day, would aim at 15 lakh passengers on a single day.

Bridges on the Musi

The MA&UD will also execute 14 new bridges across the Musi River with an estimated project cost of Rs.545 crore in addition to a pedestrian bridge across Musi. These bridges aim to improve the connectivity between the northern and southern parts of the city.

Water Supply Projects

A Ring Main along the Outer Ring Road is under construction to supply 20TMC water with 110 MLD capacity to provide 24×7 water to residents of Hyderabad with an estimated project cost of Rs.4,765 crore. The work on Sunkishala Intake Project is in full swing, and water supply network to extended areas of ORR will be ready by the end of the year.

Sewerage Projects

Hyderabad will soon be the only city to have 100 percent treatment of sewage through construction of 31 Sewage Treatment Plants with collective capacity of 1,259 MLD costing Rs.3,840 crore. Improvement of sewer network in Zone-III of Hyderabad i.e. Karwan and Nampally constituencies, will be done by the end of 2023 at a cost of Rs.297 crore. Telangana would also be the only State in India to have Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) in all ULBs by the end of 2023-24. Proposals for Phase-II of Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) with an administrative sanction for Rs.5,135.15 crore, covering around 450km of nala works will be taken up during 2023-24.

Waste to Energy Plants

Setting up of five Waste to Energy (WTE) Plants with a total capacity of 101 MW will be inaugurated in 2024 at Dindigul (15 MW), Phase-II of Jawaharnagar WTE (additional 24MW taking the total at site to 48MW), Pyaranagar (15 MW), Yacharam (12 MW) and Bibinagar (11 MW). These will consume about 5,100 MTs of Refuse Derived Fuel, which is equivalent of about 15,000 MTs of waste.