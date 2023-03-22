Maxillary jaw replacement surgery successfully performed at Military Hospital Secunderabad

A 50 year-old female resident of Hanamkonda district underwent surgical removal of her left upper jaw which was damaged by Black Fungus infection as a complication of Covid-19

Hyderabad: The Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical team of Military Dental Centre Bolarum and Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad led by Lieutenant Colonel Vinay Singh Parihar successfully performed customized Maxillary Jaw replacement surgery at Military Hospital Secunderabad.

A 50 year-old female resident of Hanamkonda district had to undergo surgical removal of her left upper jaw which was damaged by Black Fungus infection as a complication of Covid-19, a press release said. A computer-designed upper jaw model was created after scanning the facial skeleton and intra-oral structures and a Titanium jaw was then fabricated using highly advanced 3-D printing technology.

The remarkable feat was accomplished by an amalgamation of technological advancement and surgical expertise. The team is now one of the few in the country to successfully perform rehabilitative procedures using advanced rapid prototyping techniques and paves the way for futuristic Patient Specific Implant surgeries, the press release added.

