Hyderabad: Tension at Gandhi Hospital due to student protests

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 04:10 PM

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Gandhi Hospital on Monday when aspirants of Groups and DSC reached the hospital at Musheerabad and tried to force their way and meet Motilal Naik, the groups job aspirant who has been on hunger strike for the last 8 days demanding the Congress government to fulfil its election assurances including enhancement of Group – II and III vacancies, and 1:100 selection for Group – I Main.

A large number of unemployed youth gathered at the hospital and the police forces deployed in the medical college campus prevented them from gaining entry. The protesters demanded that the State government immediately take measures to implement their election promises. They charged that the State government had betrayed them after making several promises including increasing Group – II and III posts during the State assembly elections.

When some of the protesters tried to jump the hospital gate at the main entrance, they were pulled down by the police, leading to a tense situation.

Further, the police did not allow the protesters to convene at the entrance and were cornered near the Gandhi Hospital metro station, where they continued the protest. Carrying placards, they raised slogans against the government. Later, some of the protesters were taken into preventive custody.

The aspirants demanded that the State government should issue a mega DSC notification with 25,000 teacher posts and revocation of GO 46.The unemployed youth and job aspirants across the State have been gathering at the hospital and staging protests.

Earlier, on Sunday, leaders from BRS have met Naik and assured that they would demand the government to fulfill the assurances given to them.