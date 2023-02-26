Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Medak: BJYM Narsingi mandal president joins BRS

The leader joined in the presence of Medak MP and BRS Party Siddipet district president K Prabhakar Reddy on Sunday

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 26 February 23
Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is welcoming BJYM Narsingi Mandal President Jangam Raju into BRS Party on Sunday.

Medak: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Narsingi mandal president Jangam Raju joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Medak MP and BRS Party Siddipet district president K Prabhakar Reddy on Sunday. Earlier, Raju resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and met Prabhakar Reddy at his office in Hyderabad.

Welcoming Raju into the party fold, Reddy said many BJP workers were coming forward to join BRS because they were fed up with the false promises of BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. The MP said the BJP MLA had come to power with many promises, but failed to keep them.

 

