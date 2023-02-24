Hold debates in villages on development work of BRS government: Medak MP

07:51 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has called upon the Bharat Rashrta Samithi (BRS) workers to hold debates on how much development has happened in each of the villages since Telangana was created in 2014. Underlining the importance of taking the work of the government into the people, the MP called upon BRS workers to support the Party because the government was doing so much for the people.

Reddy inaugurated the Grama Panchayat building, SC Community Hall after laying a foundation for Mudiraj Community Hall at Dharmaram village in Mirudoddi Mandal on Friday. He said that getting irrigation water, drinking water and a round-the-clock power supply was a distant dream for the people of Telangana a decade ago.

The MP has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has made them all a reality putting an end to the decades-old dream. While the farmers used to commit suicide in drought-hit Telangana before 2014, Reddy said that the farmers in the State had become prosperous with schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, free power supply, and irrigation water supply by building multiple irrigation projects.

He alleged that the Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao had won elections by making false promises and urged people to support the party which was working for the cause of the people. Later, he presented Rs 2 lakh cheque of BRS Party worker Bheema to wife of Kandula Yadagiri who died recently.