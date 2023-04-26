Unseasonal Rains: Loss in Medak district put at 18,841 acres

Medak MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy visited several villages in Medak constituency to examine the crop loss

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Medak MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy examining the crop loss at a village in her Constituency on Wednesday.

Medak: Standing paddy crop and other crops were damaged on 18,841 acres in Medak district due to the untimely rains coupled with hailstorms.

Collector Medak Rajarshi Shah said they would get the exact figure after assessment. Meanwhile, Medak MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy visited several villages in Medak constituency to examine the crop loss on Wednesday. She comforted the farmers assuring them a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre.

The paddy that was brought to procurement centres was also damaged heavily as water flooded several procurement centres in the district.