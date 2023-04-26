| Woman Dies After Tree Falls On Her In Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Medak: A 38-year-old woman died after a tree collapsed on her while she was pillion riding a two-wheeler near Ramayampet in Medak on Tuesday evening.

Neela Padma, a resident of Bagirthipally in Bikkanuru Mandal of Kamareddy was on her way to her village along with her relative Srikanth, on a bike when the incident happened. Srikanth was injured.

Meanwhile, the untimely rains coupled with gales lashed several parts of the erstwhile Medak district. Normal life came to standstill across the district as power supply was disrupted and low lying areas were flooded.

The standing paddy crop and paddy that was brought to procurement centres was damaged due to the rain. The crop loss will be assessed by agriculture and Horticulture officials on Wednesday.

