Medak govt hospitals register over 64% normal deliveries

Medak: In a remarkable achievement, over 64 per cent of the deliveries in government hospitals in the district were normal deliveries last year while private hospitals reported a mere 20 per cent normal deliveries during the period. There are two area hospitals, two community health centres and 19 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district.

Between April 1, 2020 and March 2021, doctors in these hospitals performed 6,580 deliveries. While 4,146 deliveries were normal, the remaining 2,434 were Caesarean sections. According to the statistics available with the District Medical and Health department, private hospitals had performed 2,551 Caesarean sections and 491 normal deliveries.

Similarly, government hospitals in the district performed 5,989 deliveries during 2019-20. While 3,810 of them were normal deliveries, the remaining 2,179 were Caesarean sections. During the same period, private hospitals had performed 2,128 Caesarean sections and 619 normal deliveries.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dr P Chandrashekar, District Coordinator of Health Services (DCHS), said the number of women coming to government hospitals had also increased considerably since they were encouraging normal deliveries. Saying that the hospitals in the district performed just 5,527 deliveries in 2017-18, Dr Chandrashekar said the number of women coming to these hospitals increased to 6,580 in 2020-21.

The DCHS attributed their performance to the State government’s efforts to improve the facilities and providing additional staff. He said the government inducted 20 new doctors in addition to the existing 44 doctors. The government hospitals in the district were performing 500 deliveries a month, and these number were expected to go up to 700 by the year end, Dr Chandrashekar said.

A private gynaecologist, on condition of anonymity, said they were forced to perform C-sections because the cases they get are complicated while the cases in government hospitals are normal. K Sujatha, an attendant of a new mother at Government Hospital Medak, said they decided to come to the government hospitals since they were being given KCR Kits besides free treatment. The facilities in government hospitals are on par with private hospitals now, she said.

