Medak: Man found hanging in his house

Arikela Ramesh (42), was found hanging in a hut near his house at Konthanpally in Shivvampet mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 04:40 PM

Medak: A man was found dead at Konthanpally in Shivvampet mandal in the early hours of Sunday.

Arikela Ramesh (42), had left his home on Saturday night and was found hanging in a hut near his house. Since his body was touching the ground, the family members suspected it was murder.

Following a complaint, the Shivvampet police reached the spot and collected evidence. Later, the body was taken to the Narsapur Area Hospital for postmortem. Ramesh is survived by his wife and two children.

In another incident, the body of an unidentified person was found at Kummarivari Kunta in Chinnagottimukkala village in Shivvampet mandal. The police have found no evidence to identify the body and have circulated an image of the body to all police stations. The body was shifted to the Narsapur area hospital for postmortem.