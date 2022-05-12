Medak: Man stabbed to death by two friends for refusing to lend Rs 50,000

Medak: A man was stabbled to death by his two friends for refusing to lend Rs 50,000 hand loan at D Dharmaram village of Ramayampet Mandal in Medak district. They stabbing him in his eyes with a two-wheeler plug spanner on May 3, leading to severe bleeding and instant death of the victim.

The two accused confessed the same during the inquiry after they surrendered before the police here on Wednesday. The victim was Bade Narendar (28), son of Ramulu. The two accused were Pitla Parushuramulu (32) and Puna Chandram (35).

According to Ramayamapet Inspector K Chandrashekar Reddy, the two accused and the deceased, residents of the same village, were long-time friends. On May 3, the trio were having a liquor party on the outskirts of the D Dharmaram when Parushuramulu had requested Narendar for a hand loan of Rs 50,000. Since Parushuramulu already owed Rs 20,000 to him, Narendar refused to give the additional amount.

When Narendar went to attend nature’s call, Chandram and Parushuramulu picked up the plug spanner and followed him. They stabbed in his eyes and on the ears. He had died on the spot with excess bleeding. The body was found by his relatives on the following day. On May 11, the accused came to the village sarpanch Shankar’s home and confessed the crime. They were handed over to the police on Wednesday.

