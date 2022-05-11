Medak MP inaugurates Diagnostic Hub in Patancheru

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Sangareddy: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, and Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy have inaugurated the diagnostic hub in Area Hospital Patancheru on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Medak MP said the Telangana government changed the face of government medical facilities by providing various facilities during the past eight years. He further said that the results were visible as the outpatient visits, and deliveries improved considerably during the period.

MLA Mahipal Reddy has called upon the people of his Constituency to utilise the opportunity. He has suggested them to visit a Diagnostic hub instead of private hospitals where they would need to spend huge amounts.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Gayathri Devi has elaborated on how various equipment installed in the hub in the Diagnostic hub will benefit the patients.

Additional Collector J Veera Reddy, GHMC Corporator Mettu Kumar Yadav and others were present.